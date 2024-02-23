BEIJING — Saudi Arabia and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster air traffic and develop cooperative frameworks in transportation and air freight.

The agreement, aimed at expanding air transportation networks and promoting air traffic between the two nations, was inked by Abdulaziz Al-Dauilej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Song Zhiyong, Administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

This MoU, signed during the visit of Saudi civil aviation officials to China, marks a continuation of the ongoing cooperation in the air transportation sector between the two countries. It also includes an initial agreement to update the existing air transportation agreement between Saudi Arabia and China, with the objective of enhancing global connectivity. This initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy, aiming to boost trade exchange and stimulate economic growth between the two nations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).