Riyadh Air has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EGYPTAIR.

The MoU will provide guests of both carriers a variety of exclusive benefits when travelling between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to a press release.

It will offer greater connectivity to a range of other domestic and international destinations across the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement was signed at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on 4 June 2024 in Dubai.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: "As a close neighbouring country to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt is a market where we anticipate significant traffic both to and from Riyadh and Cairo, so it’s critically important that we work closely together to further drive demand.”

“The partnership will offer our guests much more choice between Riyadh and Cairo, plus a wider range of destinations. There will be benefits between both airline’s loyalty programmes and numerous other advantages and rewards that we look forward to sharing with our guests,” Douglas added.

For his part, Yehia Zakaria, Group Chairman of EGYPTAIR, stated: “This cooperation marks a new chapter in EGYPTAIR's partnership as we embark on a collaboration with Riyadh Air. This exciting development signifies our commitment to expand our network and offering our passengers unique travel experiences.”

