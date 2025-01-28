Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, stated that the UAE has achieved significant milestones in its global transformation, especially in the air transport sector.

These achievements are the results of the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which have helped the UAE rank among the world's busiest air travel and cargo transit destinations.

He emphasised that the profound transformations witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah, driven by the support and vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council. Their efforts have played a key role in positioning the emirate as a global aviation hub linking Eurasian, Arab, and African nations through the UAE.

The Civil Aviation Authority's achievements are directly reflected in significant increases in passenger and cargo transport, supporting the overall development of Ras Al Khaimah's business, tourism, hospitality, services, and international trade sectors, contributing to the economic growth of both Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE as a whole.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi made these remarks following the announcement from the Civil Aviation Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, revealing notable growth in the airport's operations during 2024.

He stated that the airport welcomed a record-breaking number of passengers, totalling 661,765 in 2024, marking a 28% growth compared to 2023, and nearly double the number of travellers from 2022.

This increase is attributed to several factors, including expanding airline services, adding new destinations, and a general recovery in travel demand. The number of departing passengers also saw a significant rise of 39%, reaching 293,815 travellers.

Cargo operations at Ras Al Khaimah Airport experienced an exceptional surge, increasing by nearly 97% in 2024, with 6,652 tonnes of cargo processed. This growth exceeded 2024 forecasts by 190%, underscoring the airport's rising importance in global supply chains, especially with the expansion of e-commerce and logistics operations.

The enhanced cargo capabilities of the airport, including the addition of Fly Flyao cargo services, have contributed to these impressive results.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi also highlighted that the airport saw a strong 21.3% increase in aircraft movements, with 7,440 flights recorded in 2024. This rise in air traffic reflects increased connectivity, as more airlines added flights to existing routes or introduced new destinations.

The growth in aircraft movements aligns with the increase in both passenger and cargo traffic, indicating the efficient use of the airport's infrastructure and services.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Ras Al Khaimah has made significant strides in expanding services. In mid-2024, the airport introduced Gulf currency exchange services at both departure and arrival terminals, offering added value for travellers.

The airport also welcomed three new charter airlines—URAL AIR (Russia), ENTER AIR (Poland), and Hi-Sky (Romania)—further enhancing its international connectivity.