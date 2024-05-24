HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti and HE Minister of Works and Transport of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Rohan Sinanan signed on Thursday an air services agreement between the two countries.

The agreement allows the designated airlines of both contracting parties to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights.

The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with HE the Minister of Works and Transport of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. They discussed Qatar-Trinidad and Tobago bilateral relations in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation activities, ports, and ways to further enhance them.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by in Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, several Ministry of Transport officials, and the delegation accompanying HE Minister Sinanan.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).