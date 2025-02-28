Doha: Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax 2024, has introduced off-airport check-in service in Makkah, providing Hajj and Umrah passengers with a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

Launched in partnership with Saudi Ground Services (SGS), this service enables passengers to complete check-in formalities, receive their boarding passes, and the baggage to be collected from the city, ensuring a smooth journey to the airport.

Effective March 1, 2025, Qatar Airways passengers departing from Jeddah can take advantage of a new off-airport check-in service at Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont Hotel. Conveniently located at the hotel entrance from the ring road on L2, this service streamlines the check-in process, reducing airport wait times and allowing pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey with ease and comfort.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said:

“At Qatar Airways, we recognise the profound significance of Hajj and Umrah and remain committed to enhancing the travel experience for our passengers. By introducing the off-airport check-in service in Makkah, in partnership with Saudi Ground Services, we are ensuring that pilgrims can begin their journey with convenience and peace of mind. This initiative reflects our dedication to delivering world-class services tailored to the needs of our passengers, reaffirming our commitment to seamless and innovative travel solutions.”

Saudi Ground Service’ Chief Executive Officer, Mohammad Abdul Kareem Mazi, said:

“At Saudi Ground Services, we are honoured to continuously expand our innovative Hajj & Umrah off-airport solutions in collaboration with our partner Airlines ensuring we fulfil our commitment to serve all Hajj & Umrah passengers. Our partnership with Qatar Airways reflects our shared dedication to deliver seamless and Innovative travel experiences enabling pilgrims focus on their spiritual journey while we take care of their travel needs with convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind.”

Passengers using the off-airport check-in service will benefit from an expedited departure process, with baggage securely transported to the airport and minimal waiting times at check-in counters. This initiative is part of Qatar Airways’ ongoing efforts to enhance its services for Hajj and Umrah travellers, offering a superior level of convenience and comfort from the moment their journey begins.

This service is part of Qatar Airways’ award-winning offerings, designed to provide the highest levels of comfort, reliability, and care for those undertaking this sacred journey. As the World’s Best Airline for an unprecedented eight times, Qatar Airways remains committed to elevating every aspect of the passengers’ travel experience to passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia.

With operations to 11 cities across the Kingdom, offering over 120 weekly flights – including 35 weekly flights to Jeddah – Qatar Airways continues to enhance connectivity and convenience, ensuring a seamless and exceptional journey for travellers.

