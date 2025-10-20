Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways have announced the launch of codeshare flights to 19 destinations, with more set to be added in the near future. Kenya Airways customers can book codeshare flights between Nairobi and Doha, as well as to 10 destinations connecting through the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

Similarly, Qatar Airways customers now have access to eight destinations in Kenya Airways’ network, connecting through three daily flights between Doha and Nairobi. Passengers will be able to travel on these codeshare flights from October 26, 2025. Flights will be available for sale starting tomorrow, October 21.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We are pleased with the significant progress made in just a few months since the partnership initiated with Kenya Airways, and this enhancement is a testament of the collaborative efforts which further strengthens our presence in Kenya and the African continent. The recent addition of Qatar Airways’ third daily flight to Nairobi also serves as another cornerstone of this partnership that is driven by strong demand from passengers seeking reliable and seamless connectivity.”

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu, said: "We are excited to embark on this new chapter of our partnership with Qatar Airways. This partnership will significantly enhance connectivity especially across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, expanding our flight offerings, and opening up a world of new destinations for our customers to explore. Together with Qatar Airways, we are dedicated to providing our customers with easy access to a variety of destinations, paired with better connectivity and a seamless travel experience."

Today’s announcement enables Qatar Airways to continue expanding its footprint within the African continent, providing passengers from more than 170 destinations across the globe with easier access to key leisure and business destinations served by Kenya Airways, including Lilongwe, Livingstone, Juba, Nampula, Ndola, and Victoria Falls.

Similarly, Kenya Airways passengers will now be able to connect to multiple destinations in 10 countries across Asia and the Middle East through Hamad International Airport, named the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years. These destinations include Bahrain, Colombo, Islamabad, Karachi, Malé, Singapore, and Tokyo Narita.

Additionally, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will earn Avios on the codeshare flights operated by Kenya Airways.

The two airlines will continue to collaborate on codeshares, airport operations, lounges, sustainability and procurement. Other future phases and areas of collaboration will include network development, cargo, aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul.



Kenya Airways codeshares on Qatar Airways routes

Bahrain, Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Islamabad and Karachi (Pakistan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Malé (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Singapore, and Tokyo Narita (Japan).

Qatar Airways codeshares on Kenya Airways routes

Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Lilongwe (Malawi), Livingstone (Zambia), Juba (South Sudan), Nampula (Mozambique), and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe).

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper