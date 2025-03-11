Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is enhancing global connectivity with additional flights to key destinations around the world.

The expanded services will offer passengers greater flexibility and seamless connections, further strengthening the airline’s network of more than 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways’ vast network of global destinations is complemented with robust flight frequencies for the benefit of our passengers. The new additions further reflect our commitment to fostering worldwide connectivity and elevating passengers’ travel experience with our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) – voted World’s Best Airport and World’s Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2024. At Qatar Airways, we take pride in offering unparalleled services, and with the peak summer season approaching, we are pleased to fulfil the ever-increasing demand for air travel with accessible and convenient flight schedules.”

From bustling metropolises to scenic landscapes, Qatar Airways is enabling greater connectivity in the following destinations:

Amsterdam – increased from seven weekly flights to 11

Damascus – increased from three weekly flights to 14

Dar Es Salaam-Kilimanjaro – increased from three weekly flights to seven

Entebbe – increased from seven weekly flights to 11

Larnaca – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

London Heathrow – increased from 49 weekly flights to 56

Madrid – increased from 14 weekly flights to 17 (bringing the jointly operated flights between Qatar Airways and Iberia from 21 weekly flights to 24)

Maputo-Durban – increased from five weekly flights to seven

Sharjah – increased from 21 weekly flights to 35

Tokyo Narita – increased from 11 weekly flights to 14

Tunis – increased from 10 weekly flights to 12

Qatar Airways remains as the prominent leader in global connectivity as it enhances its network by continually anticipating market trends and evolving travel demands for destinations to cater to its global community of leisure and business travellers alike.

