Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced that Qatar Airways has activated Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) within its digital infrastructure, with regulatory support from CRA, to accelerate the adoption of IPv6 across key sectors.

IPv6 is the latest version of the Internet Protocol, responsible for identifying devices, connecting them, and enabling data transfer across networks. It provides an enormous number of addresses compared to previous versions, making it a pivotal element in the development of communications networks.

As the entity overseeing the IPv6 Qatar Taskforce, CRA closely monitored Qatar Airways’ transition from Internet Protocol Version 4 (IPv4) to IPv6 across its networks, ensuring that the transition adhered to approved regulatory, technical, and security guidelines. This process reflects CRA’s coordinating role in enhancing the integration of Qatar’s national communications infrastructure. Qatar Airways executed the IPv6 transition through a well-thought-out plan, enhancing its digital readiness for future requirements and serving as a benchmark for other organizations.

In this context, Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Affairs at CRA, stated: “The activation of IPv6 by Qatar Airways represents a significant milestone achievement, reflecting the close collaboration between CRA and the members of the IPv6 Qatar Taskforce. It also demonstrates Qatar Airways’ readiness and the integration of its digital infrastructure, positioning it as a model within the national taskforce.”

Al-Suwaidi further emphasized CRA’s commitment to supporting all stakeholders in the transition to IPv6 through awareness-raising, technical assistance, and strengthened institutional coordination. He noted that the transition to this protocol is a strategic necessity for developing communications networks and enhancing data security, thereby enhancing the readiness of the national infrastructure and reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading digital hub, all in alignment with CRA’s strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Airways Chief Information Officer, Suhail Kamil Kadri, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Communications Regulatory Authority in advancing IPv6 adoption, a milestone that underscores our commitment to innovation and digital transformation. This achievement reflects our alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and highlights the importance of secure, resilient, and future-ready digital infrastructure. By embracing this next generation of connectivity, we set a new benchmark for sustainability and operational excellence within the aviation industry.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

