The Helicopter and Jet Company (THC), owned by the sovereign-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Bristow Arabia Aircraft & Maintenance Services, a subsidiary of the NYSE-listed Bristow Group Inc, to work on advanced air mobility (AAM) initiatives the kingdom, as well as other vertical lift endeavours.

The Houston-headquartered Bristow, a provider of sustainable vertical flight solutions, will work with the Saudi entity to bring more advanced innovations in this sector to the kingdom, which has been pushed the agenda to overhaul its aviation industry as part of the country’s Vision 2030 master plan.

Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw said the company has collaborations with multiple leading AAM manufacturers to provide safety, operational, certification, and logistics expertise to Saudi Arabia.

THC currently has 47 aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters, and tourism in the kingdom.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

