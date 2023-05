Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given permission to Pakistan’s AirSial to operate weekly flights from Pakistan to Muscat from June 1.

A statement issued by CAA said, ‘The authority issued its approval for Pakistan’s AirSial to operate three flights from Islamabad, three from Lahore and two flights from Sialkot per week to Muscat International Airport, starting from June 1, 2023.’

