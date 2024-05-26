Oman has announced that the plan for building six new airports across the country is gathering pace with the work on its consulting designs currently under way, reported Muscat Daily.

These new airports are set to begin operations between 2028 and 2029, stated the report, citing a senior official.

"Through this planned expansion, Oman aims to increase the number of airports in the country to 13, facilitating domestic aviation and bolstering tourism," stated Naif bin Ali al Abri, the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority, while addressing the media on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh.

"With the completion of these projects, we are expecting a significant surge in airport passenger traffic, projected to reach 50 million by 2040 from the current 17 million," he noted.

The upcoming airports are strategically planned to attract more international traffic and bolster logistics and tourism in specific regions, stated the top official.

These new facilities will connect passengers with Oman’s industrial areas in Sohar, Salalah and Duqm, he added.

