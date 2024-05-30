Muscat – In the first four months of 2024, Oman’s airports witnessed a substantial surge in both passenger traffic and flight numbers, underscoring significant growth in the country’s air travel sector.

Data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) revealed that over 4.9mn passengers travelled through the sultanate’s airports – encompassing arrivals, departures, and transits. This figure represents a 16.4% increase from the 4.2mn recorded during the same period in 2023.

The total number of flights also experienced a rise, reaching 36,000 – a 12.3% increase from the previous year’s 32,000 flights. A closer look at specific airports illustrates distinct patterns of growth.

Muscat International Airport, serving as the primary hub, handled approximately 4.4mn passengers by the end of April 2024, marking a 16.8% rise from the 3.7mn passengers during the corresponding period last year. The airport also reported a 12.4% increase in flight operations, tallying 32,500 international and domestic flights.

Indian nationals led the international traffic at Muscat International Airport in April, with 89,200 arrivals and 83,800 departures. Pakistani nationals followed with 21,100 arrivals and 19,500 departures, and Bangladeshi nationals with 12,800 arrivals and 20,500 departures.

Salalah Airport also demonstrated growth, with passenger numbers reaching 429,181 – a 9.9% increase from the previous year. The number of flights mirrored this growth rate, escalating to 3,122.

Sohar Airport showed the most dramatic rise, with passenger numbers increasing by 295% to 22,390, compared to the modest figure of 5,669 during the same period last year.

