Muscat: Oman Airports on Monday signed the 2nd phase of a cooperation agreement with Vodafone Oman to provide 5G services in Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of COMEX 2023 exhibition. It will contribute to enhancing the quality of internet services at the airports’ facilities.

The agreements were signed by Sheikh Aymen Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports and Eng. Badr Saud Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman.

