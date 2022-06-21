Muscat - Oman Air will join the oneworld®Alliance, further strengthening the premier airline alliance’s leading position in the Middle East.

Based in Muscat, Oman Air was elected as a oneworld member designate in Dohaby the oneworld Governing Board, comprising the Chief Executives of all oneworld member airlines. oneworld member Qatar Airways will act as sponsor for Oman Air’s entry into oneworld, providing guidance and support as the airline integrates into the alliance.

Oman Air is expected to be implemented into oneworld in 2024, following which it will provide the full range of oneworld benefits to customers travelling on its flights. Members of Oman Air’s Sindbad frequent flyer programme will be able to earn and redeem miles on all oneworld member airlines, with top tier members receiving additionalbenefits including lounge access when travelling with other oneworld members.

Oman Air’s entry into oneworld will provide even more flights and destinations to customers planning global travel across the alliance’s members, making oneworld the only global airline alliance with three members in the Middle Eastafter Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian. Oman Air’s joining will add new destinationsto the oneworld network including Duqm and Khasab in Oman and Chittagong (Bangladesh). oneworld Emerald, oneworld Sapphire and premium cabin customers will also gain access to three Oman Air lounges at Muscat, Salalah and Bangkok.

Launched in 1993, Oman Air is the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman. From its roots as a domestic airline, it has transformed into an international carrier serving 41 destinations in more than 20 territories. It operates a modern fleet of more than 40 aircraft comprising Boeing 737s, 787s and Airbus A330s. Configured in a two or three-class cabin, Oman Air’s aircraft offer exclusive First Class Private Suites on longer-haul flights. Known for its exceptional in-flight hospitality, the airline has received several awards including most recently the APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East.

Oman Air operates to five oneworld member airline hubs – Amman, Colombo, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and London Heathrow – and already codeshares with four oneworld member airlines: Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines. Joining oneworld will pave the way for additional codeshare opportunities, further enhancing global connectivity across the alliance’s network.

Following its entry into oneworld, Oman Air will be the third new member of the alliance in five years, marking another achievement in oneworld’s rapid growth. Royal Air Maroc joined the alliance in April 2020, adding oneworld’s first full member in the African continent. This was followed by Alaska Airlines in March 2021, making oneworld the only global airline alliance with two members in the United States.

oneworld Governing Board Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Today marks a new milestone in oneworld, as our friends at Oman Air become a member elect of our award-winning alliance. Passengers of Oman Air will be offered a seamless travel journey, connecting them to more than 900 destinations across 170 countries.As the Chairman of oneworld, we look forward to welcoming Oman Air into our alliance as they will bring great benefits, allowing passengers to discover not just a new member with an excellent reputation, but a beautiful country.”

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said: “We are delighted that Oman Air has chosen oneworld as its global airline alliance partner. With its network in Muscat and award-winning customer service, Oman Air will reinforce our position as the premier airline alliance for global travellers. As the global travel industry continues to recover from the pandemic, the significant growth of oneworld in recent years demonstrates how important alliances and partnerships will continue to be.”

Oman Air CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “Oman Air’s admittance into oneworld represents a defining moment in our journey to provide passengers with greater travel options through our developing partnerships and alliances. We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when demand for travel is on the rise. We look forward to welcoming oneworld members onboard Oman Air to experience the height of Omani hospitality and all that the Sultanate of Oman has to offer in terms of history, culture and natural beauty.”

