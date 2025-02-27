Oman Air has recorded that point-to-point passengers accounted for 46% of total traffic in January 2025 – a 35% increase from the same month in 2024.

This shift not only strengthens the airline’s profitability, as point-to-point fares typically generate higher yields than transit fares, but also aligns with the Board of Directors’ strategic goal to maximise inbound traffic, an initiative that supports Oman’s 2040 Vision by boosting tourism numbers, the airlines said.

“While we remain committed to serving the transit market, expanding point-to-point travel allows us to capture higher-yield opportunities and provide greater convenience to our guests,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Air. “By bringing more visitors directly into Oman, we can showcase the country’s rich touristic experiences while strengthening our role in national economic development - boosting visitor numbers, encouraging longer stays, and maximising the wider economic benefits of inbound tourism.”

Over the past year, Oman Air has refined its network and fleet, adjusting frequencies, optimising schedules and enhancing connectivity on key routes. This approach has not only improved the airline’s revenue quality, but has also been met with strong demand, reflected in an 88% seat occupancy for January. The airline currently flies to 41 destinations out of Muscat, with Rome, Italy, being its most recent addition, it said. -TradeArabia News Service

