Lufthansa Group, a leading airline group in Europe, has relaunched “eXperts”, the official Lufthansa Group service and information platform for all travel agents, to improve its marketing communication with travel partners and B2B customers world-wide.

The new eXperts website is being first launched in the Middle East and Turkey and went live yesterday (December 4), said the statement from Luthansa.

It will soon be rolled out in more regions through 2024.

Around 150,000 users worldwide use eXperts to update themselves about the services and products of the Lufthansa Group. Travel agents, especially, will now have a clearer and more adapted information at their disposal, said the statement.

eXperts is a more user-friendly, easy-to-navigate website for travel agents and travel agency professionals, who benefit from continuously updated and more adapted news from the Lufthansa Group.

The primary improvement in this information source in existence since 2007, is the integration of 48 former local expert’s websites into a consistent single global web content.

Through these combined resources, the eXperts site will deliver travel agents a constantly updated content including news reports as well. This will serve as a comprehensive website in nine languages for all travel agents around the globe, ensuring dovetailed information needed for daily sales activities.

eXperts can now be accessed without a login for quicker and easier access, and works well on all mobile devices.

“eXperts is our essential communication platform to transmit knowledge, news, tips and tricks and much more to keep our travel agents up to date", says Serkan Guerguen, Senior Director Sales Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“Ensuring constant information flow represents a vital support to all our travel experts in my widely spread region.”

“According to our customer feedback, the success of travel agents lays in getting relevant and reliable information in shortest possible time”, says Iva Strauss, Director Global B2B Marketing Strategy and Standards, Lufthansa Group.

“Our new eXperts does respond to this need with a clearly structured content that is easy to be found,” added Strauss.

