DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai Airshow is a prime example of the UAE’s forward-looking vision and its steadfast efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for advancing aviation, space and defence innovation.

The event, which is being held at Dubai World Central, has always endeavoured to provide an inspiring platform for global aviation industry pioneers and experts to explore new opportunities and shape the next generation of technologies.

On the eve of the opening of the Dubai Airshow, His Highness emphasised that the UAE’s engagement with the world has always been driven by a desire to strengthen partnerships and develop new solutions that serve humanity and support sustainable growth across diverse sectors.

H.H. noted: “Over the years, Dubai Airshow has established itself as one of the world’s leading aerospace and technology platforms, recording an ever-expanding turnout and attracting major international companies and organisations. It has become a preferred destination for unveiling the latest innovations and technologies, and an open laboratory for advancing ideas that are redefining the future of vital industries.”

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the exhibition embodies the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated aviation system and strengthening its role as a trusted partner in developing innovative defence solutions and supporting the knowledge economy, spurred by its firm conviction that investing in science and technology is the most effective way to safeguard the future of nations.

H.H. welcomed guests from around the world, including senior officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world, who have gathered at Dubai World Central for the event.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 19th edition of the global aviation showcase runs until November 21 encompassing the latest trends, innovations, and industry outcomes, including the development of the world’s largest airports and the unveiling of revolutionary new technologies, cementing its position as a key event for the aviation and aerospace sector.

The largest edition of the airshow to date is hosting more than 1,500 exhibitors, 440 of whom are making their debut, alongside 148,000 visitors and 490 civil and military delegations from 115 countries. Among the 21 national pavilions at the event, the Kingdom of Morocco will be marking its debut. Furthermore, the event features 98 chalets, 120 startups, 50 investors and an 8,000-square-meter exhibition area.