The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Masdar has teamed up with aerospace giant Boeing to propel the UAE’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry with the target of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, aims to advance the development and adoption of SAF policies in the UAE. The companies will also explore advancing SAF accounting principles, which could enable the industry to overcome geographical barriers as it scales.

Produced from sustainable sources such as green hydrogen, SAF can reduce carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle by up to 85% in comparison with petroleum jet fuel, according to industry experts.

Earlier this year, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Masdar also announced its initiative to focus on green hydrogen and produce SAF, while actively working with licensors to certify a new production pathway for SAF from methanol.

MW Energy, Masdar’s joint venture with W Solar Investment, also signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) at ADIPEC this week to develop at least 500 megawatts (MW) capacity of clean energy projects, including floating solar power and hydropower.

