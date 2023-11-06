In its continuous efforts to enhance the onboard experience, Malaysia Airlines is providing unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi service to all passengers travelling on select wide body aircraft, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, beginning 1 November 2023.

The service initially will be available on 20 select wide body aircraft and subsequently, will be extended in phases to select narrow body aircraft.

This enhancement follows the airline’s complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi offering introduced on July 1, 2023 for Business Suite and Business Class passengers, as well as Enrich Platinum members, including those seated in Economy Class, with a data cap of 100 MB per sector.

With this new enhanced offering, passengers, including those travelling in Economy Class and non-Enrich members, will no longer be required to subscribe to the airline’s pay-per-use Wi-Fi. Passengers can simply connect their devices to the 'MHconnect' network to enjoy the airline’s free in-flight Wi-Fi to keep in touch with their loved ones or for browsing the internet.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said: "We are delighted to extend our complimentary Wi-Fi offering to passengers across all travel class; making us one of the first airlines to enable such convenience.

“In addition, unlike previous data capping, we now offer unlimited data, allowing guests to conveniently stay connected throughout their journey – whether connecting with their loved ones or for work purposes throughout their journey with us.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that every aspect of our service is designed to make our customers' journey as seamless, hassle-free and enjoyable as possible, and will continue to invest in initiatives that will greatly benefit their experience onboard Malaysian Hospitality.”

To further enhance the onboard experience and in conjunction with World Children's Day in November, the airline will be giving away a curated offering exclusive for its young travellers. From 1 November 2023 and until stocks last, children aged three (3) to eight (8) years old travelling on select long-haul flights will receive a reusable Pilot Parker lunch box set; providing them with an eco-friendly memento of their flight. This in addition to the activity pack that is currently offered to the airline’s young travellers.

