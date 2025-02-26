RIYADH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated the new e-gates system at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Tuesday. The system includes 70 e-gates designed to enhance travel efficiency by automating check-in and departure procedures, providing a smoother and more convenient airport experience.



The initiative leverages modern technologies and artificial intelligence to facilitate faster and more secure passenger processing. The e-gates are distributed across Terminal No. 1 and the Executive Office facilities, each capable of handling up to 2,500 passengers. This system significantly boosts the airport’s capacity, enabling it to serve up to 175,000 travelers per day.



King Abdulaziz International Airport is the third in Saudi Arabia to implement the e-gate system, following its successful deployment at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Neom Bay Airport.

The expansion of this advanced system aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing airport efficiency, passenger convenience, and technological innovation in line with Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).