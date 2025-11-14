Lockheed Martin has announced the launch of CommandIQ, its next-generation Battle Management Command and Control (BMC2) solution.

With CommandIQ, Lockheed Martin is rethinking how C2 is developed and delivered to forces around the world, the company said.

Lockheed Martin will showcase CommanIQ at its stand at Dubai Airshow, opening on November 17.

Built on an open, modular architecture and rooted in combat-proven C2 systems, CommandIQ is a complete Command and Control mission suite with an integrated battle manager that is comprised of mission applications customizable to each user’s needs.

Through CommandIQ, customers can integrate with third party and commercial technology, plug in composable capabilities to augment existing systems or build an end-to-end C2 systems-of-systems that integrates assets across domains, it said.

“The modern battlefield demands a new approach to command and control,” said Erika Marshall, vice president of C4ISR at Lockheed Martin. “Current and future forces must contend with dynamic threat environments, emerging disruptive technologies, and an exponential growth in battlefield data. CommandIQ bridges the gaps across systems and empowers operators with the mission solutions they need – and we do it fast.”

What does it do?

CommandIQ integrates the battlefield and gives commanders the tools to see, decide, and act faster than the threat. It delivers:

* Capability Built on Battle Proven DNA | Integrates operationally certified capabilities, leveraging Lockheed Martin’s demonstrated experience integrating complex system-of-systems.

* Assured Decision Advantage | AI-powered decision support to turn data into action at the click of a button.

Speed to Capability | Modular, scalable, and rapid integration pipeline that delivers capabilities in days to hours not weeks and months.

* Total Force Awareness | Leverages comprehensive blue and red force data to optimize decisions, matching the right shooters with the right threats and the right time.

* Open by Design | An open architecture tech stack integrating innovative, combat-proven, and future-ready capabilities from across government, industry and coalition partners.

* Security Built-In | Cyber security designed into the architecture with continuous vulnerability monitoring to support operations at multiple security levels.

* Coalition Interoperability | Cloud-ready, cyber-secure C2 ecosystem, architected to seamlessly integrate sensors, effectors, and mission apps across domains and unite partners and allies with a common operational view.

CommandIQ represents a cultural shift in how Command and Control is delivered to ensure operators stay ahead of the adversary.

Every node, every deployment, and every update makes CommandIQ smarter, stronger, and more connected. It’s not just technology, it’s a smarter way to fight, the company said.

The Dubai Airshow launch underscores Lockheed Martin’s commitment to working with regional partners to strengthen deterrence and defence capabilities. With growing missile, drone, and electronic warfare threats in the Middle East, CommandIQ equips nations with a flexible and future-proof system that evolves to stay ahead of adversaries as they adapt, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

