Kyndryl, a provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, and Auj, an aviation strategy and operations advisory firm, announced a strategic collaboration at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, aimed at accelerating digital transformation across Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl and Auj will work closely to help aviation customers in the Kingdom, including airlines, airports and regulators, adopt new technologies and operating models that drive efficiency, resilience and innovation.

The collaboration will combine Kyndryl’s expertise in IT consulting, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and managed services, along with its ecosystem of strategic alliances and partners, with Auj’s deep industry knowledge in airport strategy, operating models, and regulatory engagement.

Together, they aim to deliver solutions and services tailored to the challenges of the aviation industry in the Kingdom.

“Kyndryl brings its expertise and experience in digital modernisation for some of the world’s leading airports and airlines to the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia,” said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa. “Together with Auj, we will help aviation stakeholders deliver more personalised and seamless customer experiences, meet rising traveller expectations, and build resilient, future-ready operations that support the Kingdom’s ambitious growth and sustainability goals.”

“At Auj, our purpose is to reimagine the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia by combining global best practices with deep local expertise,” said Mohammed Al Moaither, Chief Operating Officer of Auj. “This collaboration with Kyndryl allows us to accelerate the digital transformation of the aviation ecosystem, enabling smarter operations, seamless and personalised passenger journeys, and stronger resilience across the sector. By aligning with Vision 2030, we aim not only to modernise aviation infrastructure, but to help shape a connected, sustainable ecosystem that positions the Kingdom as a global leader in aviation and smart city innovation.”

