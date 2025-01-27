Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline Jazeera Airways has announced the launch of three new routes for summer 2025.

Building on the recently unveiled Kuwait-to-Budapest route, the airline will commence direct flights to Sochi, Russia, and Hurghada, Egypt in the coming summer season.

Sochi, Russia's largest resort city and host of the 2014 Winter Olympics, is renowned for its mineral springs, picturesque landscapes, expansive beaches, and subtropical climate, said the Kuwaiti carrier in its statement.

A favourite destination for both vacationers and wellness enthusiasts, Sochi offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Hurghada, a vibrant coastal city in Egypt, is famed for its stunning beach resorts, world-class diving and snorkeling sites, and a wealth of cultural and entertainment attractions, it added.

On the new seasonal hotspots, CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: "As the summer travel season approaches, we are thrilled to expand our network with three exciting initial destinations. In 2025, we will release over 700,000 leisure seats and add more destinations in summer, providing our passengers with more choices than ever before."

"At Jazeera Airways, we believe travel should be accessible to everyone, and we’re committed to making it easier for our customers to discover unique destinations and create unforgettable experiences with our direct and affordable offerings," he stated.

Jazeera Airways operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

