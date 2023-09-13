KUWAIT - Kuwait has awarded a 236 million dinar ($764.87 million) government contract to Turkey's Limak to build part of a new terminal at Kuwait airport, according to the Gulf Arab state's official gazette published on Sunday.

The Turkish company will build a package of aircraft parking aprons, taxiways and service building s, the Gazette said.

The $4.34 billion new airport terminal is expected to triple the capacity of Kuwait's airport to 25 million passengers a year.

($1 = 0.3086 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Editing by Frances Kerry)



