KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Public Works has received approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to activate a reserve amount of KD 6 million for information and communications technology (ICT) for the construction and completion of the second package of buildings (service buildings, roads leading to the new passenger terminal T2, and parking lots).

The ministry also obtained approval for a further increase of KD 6.018 million, bringing the total to KD 12.095 million.

According to informed sources, the communications and information technology network is one of the components of the new passenger terminal T2 project, which aims to electronically link all parties involved in airport operations after its completion and handover to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the beneficiary entity.

The ministry had allocated a total of KD 83 million to cover this aspect for the various stages of the project’s implementation.

On the other hand, the sources indicated that the ministry recently received approval from CAPT to proceed with a contract for the study and design of infrastructure improvement works in Abdullah Al-Salem and Nuzha, at a total cost of KD 301,500.

They said the contract aims to assess the needs for upgrading the old sewage network, enhancing its efficiency, eliminating the malfunctions caused by aging infrastructure and the end of its useful life, as well as preserving the environment and reducing pollution. In addition, the sources revealed that an executive tender for the project will be issued once the study is complete, after which CAPT will offer it to companies to compete for it by submitting technical and financial bids.

