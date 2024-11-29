AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines announced on Thursday the resumption of its flights to Beirut starting next Sunday, with two daily flights scheduled

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the national carrier said that the return of flights to Beirut comes following approval by the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

The development coincides with a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon's Hizbollah, which has been reportedly holding since Wednesday.

Residents in the border regions have begun returning to their homes, following the announcement of the ceasefire, AFP reported.

