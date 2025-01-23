Budapest Airport, part of the Vinci Airports network, with the support of Visit Hungary, has announced the launch of the first direct connection between Kuwait and Hungary, marking an important milestone in the airport's history.

Operated by Jazeera Airways, the new route between Budapest and Kuwait City will connect the two cities twice weekly, from June 5 to September 25, 2025.

Utilising the airline’s modern Airbus A320, with 174 seats, the new service establishes Kuwait City as Budapest Airport’s seventh Middle Eastern destination, alongside Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Israel, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

This marks the debut operation of Jazeera Airways at Budapest Airport, further broadening the connectivity offered to passengers. The route is expected to facilitate travel not only from Kuwait, but from India, enhancing Budapest’s position as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond.

Visit Hungary, a company belonging to the tourism agency of Hungary, has also joined forces to help launch the new route. The seasonal service contributes significantly to Budapest Airport’s 2025 summer schedule, which offers nearly 17,000 weekly seats to the Middle Eastern region, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

"We are delighted to welcome Jazeera Airways to Budapest Airport and celebrate this significant milestone in launching direct flights to Kuwait," says Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development at Budapest Airport. "This new service highlights the strength of our network development strategy and underscores the growing demand for connections between Hungary and the Middle East. We look forward to a successful partnership with Jazeera Airways and to further enriching travel opportunities for our passengers."

