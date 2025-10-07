Abu Dhabi Airports announced the return of Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways, with direct services to both Al Ain International Airport (AAN) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) following inaugural flights on October 2, 2025.

The airline will operate twice-weekly flights from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to each destination, highlighting the continued growth of travel and trade into Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain’s growing prominence as strategic gateways to the emirate.

Often called the ‘garden city’ of the UAE, Al Ain is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements and home to some of the Middle East’s most revered UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Its cultural and historical significance is matched by growing economic potential, making it a key pillar of Abu Dhabi Airports’ long-term expansion strategy. Jazeera Airways’ direct flights from Kuwait will further accelerate the city’s transformation into a destination of choice for aviation, culture tourism, and advanced industries.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Jazeera Airways’ return is testament to the strength and attractiveness of the airports we operate across the emirate. Welcoming direct service back to Al Ain is especially significant, as the city plays a central role in our strategy to develop vibrant gateways that stimulate investment, attract tourism, and connect communities. Strengthening air connectivity with Kuwait, both at Al Ain and Zayed International Airports, also supports our ambition of positioning Abu Dhabi as an accessible, world-class destination.”

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Our return to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain reflects our commitment to providing travellers more affordable and convenient options across the region. We are especially pleased to serve Al Ain, a city of cultural and economic significance, and to play a role in its exciting growth story. This new connection strengthens our expanding Gulf network and gives passengers seamless access to one of the UAE’s most distinctive destinations, while supporting trade and tourism flows between Kuwait and the wider emirate.”

