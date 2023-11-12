Italy, whose aerospace exports are poised to hit $6.2 billion by 2026, will display cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions at the Dubai Airshow 2023 from November 13 to 17.

Over 40 Italian companies will be represented with 22 SMEs exhibiting within the official Italian Trade Agency pavilion and nine companies showcasing under the Puglia Region stand at the show.

Italy has asserted its leadership across various sectors of aeronautics and space, with an extraordinary 80% of the Italian supply chain of SMEs. The Dubai Air Show marks a major stride in enhancing the global footprint of Italy’s aerospace industry. Italy's steadfast commitment to technological progress and international cooperation reaffirms its influential position in shaping the global aerospace arena.

Outstanding offerings

As a celebrated hub for aerospace innovation and exquisite craftsmanship, Italy is primed to captivate visitors with its outstanding offerings, underscoring the nation's resolute pledge to driving the future of aerospace technology and excellence.

Italy’s participation is a collaborative effort by The Italian Trade Agency in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Consulate General in Dubai and the Italian Industries Federation of Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AIAD).

“I am pleased to welcome Italian companies to the Dubai Air Show 2023 and delighted to present 22 high-tech SMEs proudly exhibiting under the Italian Trade Agency banner. Their presence at this prestigious event, reaffirms our role in delivering global exposure and opportunities to the thriving UAE market,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

Italy's aerospace industry is assuming an increasingly critical role in the nation's economic development, securing the 4th position in Europe and the 7th globally within the Italian Aviation Industry.

Leadership positions

Boasting notable leadership positions in civil helicopters, regional aircraft, and propulsion, Italian aeronautics and space companies leverage advanced technological skills and production knowledge, serving as crucial growth drivers for the sector.

Projections indicate a burgeoning growth in Italian Aerospace Imports, expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, with an average yearly growth rate of 0.6% since 1986. Furthermore, Italian Aerospace Exports are poised to reach $6.2 billion by 2026, securing the 10th position among leading global exports. The financial insights underscore the industry's prowess, revealing a consistent increase in revenue streams driven by technological innovation, skilled craftsmanship, and strategic partnerships.

This solidifies Italy's position as a key player in the international aviation arena and emphasises its noteworthy contribution to the nation's economic prosperity.

“The Dubai Airshow is bringing the aviation industry back together and we are glad to give 22 Italian SMEs the opportunity to attend one of the world's most important aviation events where the future of mobility, space exploration and defence are showcased. In 2022, exports of the Italian aerospace sector to the UAE increased by 25% making a signal of the exceptional expertise of the Italian aerospace industry and its deep connections with the UAE market. The Italian Trade Agency is presenting the Italian exhibitors at Dubai Air Show 2023 with the motto: Sustainability is SustainabITALY,” stated Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

Resounding revival

Italian representation at the Dubai Airshow asserts a resounding renewal, showcasing an impressive array that cements its stature in aerospace, defence, and security equipment production.

This year's edition promises a spotlight on cutting-edge aviation, defence, and space technologies, creating unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. Visitors will be immersed in a diverse spectrum of aerospace products, spanning advanced electronic equipment and power systems to ground support equipment, aviation components, and cutting-edge software for space applications.

The official Italian Pavilion emerges as a nexus of innovation, unveiling a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art aerospace solutions, including advanced avionics, precision electrical systems for aerospace and defence, top-tier ground support equipment, aerospace components, and specialised software for advanced mission analysis, planning, and space simulation.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).