India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, has received permission to fly on international routes, with the first flight likely to take off by December to a Middle East destination, according to a local financial daily.



However, the Indian government is yet to allocate traffic rights, following which the airline will have to gain approval from the respective countries, Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources.



Currently, bilateral air traffic rights for destinations such as the UAE, Qatar and Singapore are almost exhausted on both sides.



With Go First’s operations suspended since May, the government may consider reviewing those rights, an informed official told Mint, a financial news daily.



“We are now working with all relevant authorities on our request for traffic rights and will soon be able to announce international destinations we will fly to,” said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air.



“We are targeting destinations within the range of a 737 MAX from India in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” he added.



India’s newest airline has a fleet of 20 aircraft and is seeking to expand to 76 planes, including 23 Boeing 737-8s and 53 Boeing 737-8-200s.

