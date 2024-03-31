Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, has commenced operations from Doha, connecting it with Mumbai, with four non-stop flights a week.

The inaugural flight was launched on 28th March from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

According to Qatar’s National Tourism Strategy 2030, the country aims to attract 6 million visitors every year. The route, launched in response to the growing demand for air travel between India and Qatar, will provide enhanced connectivity and cargo capacity facilitating trade and tourism between the two countries.

The maiden flight received a warm welcome at Hamad International Airport where its arrival was graced by Vipul, the Ambassador of India to Qatar, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, the Ambassador of Qatar to India, among other dignitaries as well as the presence of Akasa Air’s and Hamad International Airport’s leadership team to commemorate the occasion.

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air, said: “The commencement of operations from Doha marks a milestone moment in Akasa’s journey as we enter a phase of rapid global expansion.The launch of direct flights connecting Doha with Mumbai, will provide momentum to the growing demand for air travel between India and Qatar. Enhanced cargo capacity will also support the growth of bilateral trade between the two countries. Built on a solid foundation of the highest standards of safety and reliability in global aviation, and providing service excellence that is second to none, we hope to become the airline of choice on the route.”

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, also said: “We are thrilled to bring the Akasa experience to Doha, a city that offers a myriad of cultures and tourist attractions. With a laser sharp focus on service excellence, Akasa Air is on a journey to redefine air travel with its category defining and customer friendly offerings such as our in flight meal service Café Akasa, USB ports and comfortable cabin experience, backed by the signature service delivered by our crew members on board and teams on ground. We are confident that travellers on the route will enjoy our distinguished offerings and will have a memorable experience on board.”

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said: "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Akasa Air as they embark on their inaugural international journey to Doha. Their decision highlights the robust partnership between our nations and underscores the prowess of Qatar's aviation sector, with Hamad International Airport serving as a premier hub in the region. With the vast potential of the Indian market, Akasa Air's entry not only fulfills existing demand but also expands passenger choices significantly.

“The new route between Doha and Mumbai holds immense promise, appealing to both the sizable Indian community residing in Qatar and Indian travelers visiting the nation. We are fully committed to ensuring a seamless launch of operations and providing Akasa Air's passengers with a welcoming and exceptional travel experience."

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior and Srinagar (all in India), and Doha (Qatar).

