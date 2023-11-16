Honeywell has been selected by Emirates to provide wheels and carbon brakes for its fleet of 116 Airbus A380 aircraft. Honeywell’s advanced wheel and braking designs save weight, reduce maintenance costs and help extend overall brake life.

Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, maintenance of the wheels and brakes will be performed through Emirates maintenance shops, ensuring continued maintenance support in Dubai.

“The Middle East continues to be an important market for Honeywell,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO, Middle East and North Africa, Honeywell. “We remain committed to supporting our customers in region with proven solutions that enable advanced safety and efficiency.”

Titanium braking

“Honeywell’s agreement with Emirates demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive support for all Honeywell products installed on their aircraft,” said Ryan Lees, president, EMEAI Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace. “Our titanium braking components and patented antioxidant protection will significantly enhance the A380 wheel and brake system’s performance, while reducing weight and maintenance cost, and helping extend overall brake life.”

Advanced design capabilities, including structural, thermal and dynamic analysis, enable Honeywell’s wheels and braking systems to extend brake life with less weight with uncompromised safety. Honeywell’s repair and overhaul shops are found around the world to help keep aircraft flying safely and efficiently.

