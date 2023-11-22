Qatar - Hamad International Airport has announced its collaboration with Cisco to advance its digital transformation agenda, revolutionise its world-class operations, enhance customer experience, and leverage innovative technologies within the aviation industry.

This collaboration is based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Qatar Airways Group and Cisco, a global networking, collaboration, and cybersecurity leader.

The partnership is set to explore synergies that align with Hamad International Airport's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies. The MoU also aims to develop a technology roadmap that will redefine the airport’s customer interactions, elevate safety and security measures, optimize communication channels, and enhance operational efficiency.

Commenting on the collaboration, Senior Vice President of Technology, and Innovation Suhail Kamil Kadri at Hamad International Airport, said: "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to set new industry benchmarks through digital innovation, and we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Cisco. At Hamad International Airport, we aim to unlock unique value for our passengers, employees, and stakeholders – propelling both our facility and the entire industry to even greater heights.”

This strategic collaboration is part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, which is a strategic partnership with governments worldwide to accelerate their national digitalisation agendas and create new value for countries, businesses, and citizens.

Active in Qatar since 2019, the programme taps into the power of private and public partnerships across a variety of sectors, including national infrastructure, education, and smart businesses and communities, to help address national challenges with innovative digital solutions.

Hasan Khan, General Manager Cisco Qatar said: “We are pleased to work with Hamad International Airport to enable its digital ecosystem and pave the way to vast potential thanks to the power of transformative technologies. Cisco’s deep industry expertise will allow us to address the airport’s strategic priorities, as it continues to grow and introduce new services to effectively transform the passenger experience.”

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is constantly investing in the latest technologies and innovative solutions to optimise operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for visitors and passengers.

Since the start of its operations in 2014, the facility has remained committed to introducing and creating an unparalleled airport experience for its travellers and commercial partners, said a statement.

