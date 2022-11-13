Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and MTU Maintenance, a global leader in customised solutions for aero engines, have signed an exclusive contract for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of V2500-A5 engines.

The four-year agreement covers comprehensive MRO services, LRU support, engine trend monitoring and on-site services, as well as spare engine support for Gulf Air’s V2500-powered A321ceo aircraft.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi said: “Gulf Air has been maintaining its V2500 Engines of A321ceo fleet at MTU Maintenance facility for the past 10 years under the Engine OEM contract. During these 10 years, MTU Maintenance has demonstrated they are the right partners for Gulf Air as we drive forward with our fleet renewal programme in preparation to welcome more new aircraft to replace and modernize our fleet. We trust them to take excellent technical care of our engines, and are convinced they will provide us with the reliable, flexible and cost-efficient services we expect.”

Chief Program Officer at MTU Aero Engines, Michael Schreyögg said: “We are very proud to have been selected by Gulf Air for this contract, which offers the best care package for their engines. We are extremely confident that our in-depth understanding of the V2500 engine and our many years of experience will enable us to provide Gulf Air with the flexible, cost-effective and highly customized engine MRO services they need.”

MTU Maintenance is a leading service provider for V2500 engines worldwide, having carried close to 40 percent of all shop visits on this engine type last year. Besides being a trusted OEM network partner, it is the largest independent service provider for the V2500 and serves over 120 customers worldwide.

