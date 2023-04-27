Rogue shippers, or illegal or unauthorised shippers, pose a significant threat to the aviation industry. These individuals or organisations transport hazardous goods or materials without following proper safety regulations, and as a result, they can cause serious problems for the industry.



Some of the problems caused by rogue shippers in the aviation industry include safety and security risks, regulatory violations, financial losses and damage to reputation.



Rogue shippers often do not properly package or label hazardous materials, which can lead to accidents during transportation. This can cause harm to the individuals handling the goods, as well as to other passengers and crew members on the plane.



Transporting hazardous materials requires strict compliance with international regulations such as ICAO Technical Instructions, IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations, and national regulations. Rogue shippers may not comply with these regulations, which can lead to fines, legal action, or the revocation of licences.



The aviation industry may face financial losses due to rogue shippers as they may avoid paying fees associated with proper hazardous materials transportation.



Moreover, in case of accidents, the liability and financial burden may fall on the airline and aviation industry.



Accidents or incidents involving rogue shippers can damage the reputation of airlines and the industry as a whole. It can lead to public distrust and negative publicity.



Rogue shippers can also use the aviation industry for illegal activities such as smuggling illegal items. This poses a security risk to the industry and raises concerns for national security.



Undoubtedly, rogue shippers can cause significant problems for the aviation industry, and it is crucial for authorities to take strict measures to prevent such activities. This includes effective monitoring and enforcement of regulations, training and awareness for employees, and penalties for those who violate the rules.



Lithium batteries have become increasingly popular due to their high energy density, lightweight and long life, and they are widely used in a variety of electronic devices.



However, the use of lithium batteries has also caused problems for the airline industry due to the potential safety hazards associated with them.



Problems caused by lithium batteries for the airline industry include fire hazards, risk of explosion, regulatory compliance, flight delays and cancellations and liability issues.



Lithium batteries pose a significant safety risk to the airline industry, and it is essential for airlines to take appropriate measures to mitigate these risks.



This includes proper packaging and handling of lithium batteries, compliance with regulations, and effective training and awareness programs for employees.



Additionally, there is a need for continued research and development of safer battery technologies to minimise these risks.



According to IATA’s global head of cargo Brendan Sullivan: “The first priority is to stop rogue shippers. A lot has been done. But, quite honestly, it is still not enough. Civil aviation authorities must take strong action against shippers not declaring lithium batteries in cargo or mail shipments. And all governments need to support ICAO’s efforts to strengthen the standards in Annex 18 – the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods.”



At the recent World Air Cargo Symposium in Turkiye, Sullivan noted: “So, we still need counter measures in case improperly packaged shipments do get on board. Here we are engaging with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States to develop a test standard for fire-resistant aircraft containers with a fire involving lithium batteries. The aim is for unit load devices (ULDs) to contain a lithium battery fire for up to six hours.



“We have made progress on the specific challenge of handling lithium battery powered vehicles. From January 1, 2025 we will have a single standard to identify all such vehicles including vehicles such as hover boards, e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as traditional passenger vehicles throughout the transport process.”



More broadly, IATA says the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV) Lithium Battery programme continues to grow, with some 31 companies now certified. These encompass the supply chain with a mix of airlines, freight forwarders, cargo handling facilities and shippers.



Having seen the success of CEIV in promoting better transport of pharmaceuticals, fresh products, and live animals, we can be confident that the growth of this programme will raise the bar for high quality and safe transport of lithium batteries for all participants in the supply chain.

