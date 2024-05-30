Releasing data for April 2024 global passenger demand, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), was up 11.0% compared to April 2023.

Middle Eastern airlines saw a 14.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.9% year-on-year and the load factor increased +3.0ppt to 79.3% compared to April 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), globally was up 9.6% year-on-year. The April load factor was 82.4% (+1.0ppt compared to April 2023).

International demand rose 15.8% compared to April 2023; capacity was up 14.8% year-on-year and the load factor improved to 82.2% (+0.7ppt on April 2023).

Domestic demand rose 4.0% compared to April 2023; capacity was up 2.1% year-on-year and the load factor was 82.6% (+1.5ppt compared to April 2023).

“Passenger demand has been growing for 36 consecutive months. As we enter the peak northern summer travel season, there is every reason to feel optimistic for a strong summer with airlines offering a wide range of travel options,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“97% of passengers asked in our recent survey said they were satisfied with their last flight. Every part of the travel value chain needs to be focused on maintaining that.”

The IATA Passenger Survey also revealed 88% agreement that ’air travel makes my life better’.

“That’s an important motivation as our members gather for the IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai next week,” said Walsh.

“This strong endorsement of the power of air connectivity to transform lives and boost economies brings with it a challenge that will also be on the minds of all attending. It is critically important that we achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 so that people can continue to rely on all the benefits of air travel.”

International Passenger Markets

All regions showed strong growth for international passenger markets in April 2024 compared to April 2023. The load factor increased to a two-year high, and capacity increases were well-matched to demand.

Asia-Pacific airlines continue to lead the way, with a 32.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 29.3% year-on-year and the load factor rose to 83.7% (+1.7ppt compared to April 2023). Traffic flows from the Middle East and Africa to Asia are notably strong.

European carriers saw a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 10.0% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.3% (up just 0.1ppt compared to April 2023). International routes from Europe have surpassed pre-COVID levels to all regions except Africa.

North American carriers saw a 6.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 10.3% year-on-year, and the load factor fell to 81.0% (-2.9ppt compared to April 2023).

Latin American airlines saw a 14.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 13.5% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 84.1% (+0.7ppt compared to April 2023), the highest among the regions.

African airlines saw an 15.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 10.4% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 73.0% (+3.2ppt compared to April 2023).

Domestic Markets

Domestic demand increased at a slower pace in April. China’s growth rate moderated to 4.2% reflecting the end of the holiday surge. Japan’s almost flat performance is explained by the end of the fiscal year and the start of the school spring holiday. Overall, Japan’s RPK trend remains positive.

