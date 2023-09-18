The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia said that it has issued refunds totalling SAR58 million ($15 million) to passengers during the years 2021-2022, in line with passenger rights protection regulations.

The kingdom’s civil aviation regulator clarified that these refunds aimed at addressing issues such as delays or loss of or damage to luggage, and flight cancellations.

This announcement comes as part of GACA's sustained commitment to fortifying passenger rights and is a precursor to the enhanced regulations set to be enacted on November 20, 2023.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dahmash, Executive Vice President of Quality and Passenger Experience at GACA, emphasised, "GACA remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing regulations that enhance choice, value, and service quality for passengers. Robust protections for passenger rights are pivotal for cultivating a competitive aviation sector that serves both the Kingdom and its travellers."

GACA also said that this announcement serves as a formal reminder to airlines, their representatives, and agents to adhere to the new regulations.

Al-Dahmash added, "Beyond safeguarding passenger rights, GACA is devoted to facilitating a transparent and efficient complaint process. We aim to ensure that passengers are well-informed about their rights and can easily navigate the process for obtaining refunds or compensations as per the regulations."

