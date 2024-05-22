Riyadh: The second day of the Future Aviation Forum 2024, held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Riyadh on May 20-22, witnessed the signing of 102 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), agreements, and deals, with a total value exceeding SAR 75 billion.



Thus, the forum exceeded expectations, as the agreements encompassed various sectors of civil aviation, such as aviation services, aircraft purchase orders, cargo and logistics services, advanced air mobility, human resources development, information technology, maintenance, repair, and overhaul.



The forum continued its proceedings for the second consecutive day with the participation of over 30 ministers, 77 leaders of civil aviation authorities, CEOs of airlines worldwide, and 7,000 aviation industry experts and leaders from more than 120 countries.



It focused on human capabilities, the future of the sector, collaboration opportunities, civil aviation organization networks, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business opportunities within the sector.



The forum saw the GACA launching the first edition of the Kingdom's aviation sector report, which highlighted the civil aviation sector's contribution to the Kingdom's economy, amounting to $53 billion and providing 958,000 jobs across various regions.



The GACA also hosted the first aviation investment exhibition aimed at facilitating investment in the Saudi aviation sector, with a focus on the advanced air mobility pavilion being among the exhibition's prominent pavilions.



“The Future Aviation Forum has achieved remarkable success by bringing together aviation industry leaders and experts from around the world to discuss the future of civil aviation and develop innovative solutions to its key challenges,” said Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of GACA Board of Directors, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.



He emphasized that the Kingdom is committed to providing more opportunities for the private sector, creating thousands of jobs for Saudi citizens, and continuing to attract investments and develop the Kingdom's aviation capabilities.



Moreover, GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej said the outcomes of the forum have exceeded all expectations.



“Over the first and second days, agreements, deals, and partnerships were established that will work towards enhancing the global aviation connectivity. This underscores the international confidence in the Saudi civil aviation system and its capability to take on a leading role in this pivotal sector,” said Al-Duailej.



On the second day of the forum, the GACA signed numerous agreements for air transport services with countries such as Kiribati, Grenada, Malawi, Romania, Belize, Kiribati, Sao Tome and Principe, Lithuania, El Salvador, Albania, and Uzbekistan.



These agreements added to those signed on the first day, which included countries like Mozambique, Eswatini, Cambodia, and Brunei Darussalam.



The second day's events commenced with a speech by Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah.



In his speech, Dr. Al Rabeeah highlighted the crucial role of civil aviation in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters and conflicts.



Dr. Al Rabeeah called for the establishment of a “Global Humanitarian Aviation Council” that brings together the aviation community, humanitarian organizations, and governments to facilitate and protect humanitarian aid transported by air routes. He also emphasized that all programs must be protected under international humanitarian law.



The third edition of the Future Aviation Forum comes at the beginning of a busy week for the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom.



Alongside the forum, Riyadh is hosting several prominent aviation events, including the World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA 2024) of the Airports Council International (ACI), and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Facilitation 2024 Global Summit.



The Saudi capital is also hosting the Seventh Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation-Middle East Region, and the meeting of the Regional Organization for the Regional Safety Oversight Organization for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA RSOO).



Additionally, there is the fourth edition of the Saudi Airports Awards Ceremony and the first Security Forum for the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO).



The Future Aviation Forum concludes on Wednesday with its third day, continuing to present investment empowerment opportunities in the Saudi aviation sector, valued at $100 billion.



The sessions will also delve into discussions on growth, investment, airports, air connectivity, supply chain management, resilience, human capital, and sustainability.