flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, continues to invest in enhancing its customer journey. From November 2025, all Economy Class fares will now include meals and inflight entertainment, elevating passengers’ travel experience on every flight.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Redefining the Economy Class offering across all flights represents a significant evolution in our business model, offering customers a more elevated and convenient travel journey. Our focus remains on investing in enhancing our customer experience and delivering added value across every touchpoint through services, technologies and product development. By listening to customer feedback and responding to changing market dynamics, flydubai continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the UAE’s aviation sector and a vital contributor to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for trade and tourism.”

Over the past several years, flydubai has made substantial investments across every stage of the customer journey. These include the introduction of a dedicated Business Class check-in area, offering a seamless and personalised start to the travel experience, followed by the opening of the new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), designed to provide unrivalled comfort, convenience and hospitality before departure.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “Over the years, our agile business model has enabled us to adapt quickly to challenges and unlock new opportunities as we continue to evolve and grow. This announcement has come at the right time as we prepare to expand our network, continue to grow our fleet and welcome more passengers on board year after year. By including meals and inflight entertainment in every ticket, we’re modifying the Economy Class fare structure and ensuring passengers get more value, while remaining competitive.” -TradeArabia News Service

