Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, is offering passengers from the UAE a selection of destinations this winter – from the ski slopes to sun-kissed shores and urban landscapes.

Alpine Escapes

Georgia: At the heart of the Caucasus Mountains are Georgia’s pristine slopes in Bakuriani and Gudauri that promise an exhilarating skiing experience. The streets of Tbilisi are known for their historic architecture and vibrant culture.

Salzburg: In the Austrian Alps, travellers have a chance to explore the birthplace of Mozart, and discover world-class ski resorts like Obertauern, and take a stroll through Salzburg’s Mirabell Gardens and relish the city’s musical heritage.

Serbia: Kopaonik is Serbia’s largest mountain range, and a hidden gem for ski enthusiasts. With modern resorts and diverse terrains, Serbia guarantees an exciting winter getaway. It is home to medieval monasteries that dot the landscape, and offers local delicacies in the villages nestled within the mountains.

Tropical Paradises

Krabi and Pattaya: There are idyllic beach retreats in Thailand. Pattaya provides lively environment and water adventures. In Krabi, there is a chance to indulge in an island-hopping adventure to discover the hidden gems of the Andaman Sea, including the famous Railay Beach with its stunning limestone cliffs.

Zanzibar: Zanzibar’s turquoise waters and powdery sands create a haven for relaxation and exploration. The rich history of Stone Town, vibrant markets and the pristine Mnemba Atoll are some of the highlights.

Maldives: The white sandy beaches of the Maldives with overwater bungalows, crystal-clear lagoons and vibrant coral reefs make it a dream destination for beach lovers. Romantic dinners under the stars, a seaplane ride to witness the atolls from above, and rejuvenating spa treatments surrounded by the Indian Ocean, are all part of a Maldivian holiday package.

City Break

Prague: Cobblestone streets and Gothic architecture are part of the Prague experience, including the historic Old Town, the iconic Prague Castle and a cruise along the Vltava River.

Budapest: Budapest’s allure lies in the Danube River that flows through a city of thermal baths, historic bridges and grand architecture. Buda Castle and the Széchenyi Thermal Bath are some of the highlights. The Fisherman’s Bastion provides panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

Cairo: Ancient wonders coexist with modern marvels in Cairo. The pyramids of Giza, the historic Khan El Khalili market, a cruise along the River Nile promise to provide a remarkable experience.

‘Holidays by flydubai’ package provides a one-stop-shop where travellers can choose from a variety of specially curated winter holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

