flydubai touched down in Basel today, becoming the first national carrier from the UAE to operate direct flights from Dubai.

This marks the start of the carrier’s four-times-weekly service to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) from Dubai International (DXB).

With the start of flights to Basel, flydubai has grown its network in Europe to 29 destinations including Budapest, Catania, Krakow, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Salzburg and Zagreb.

Speaking at the press conference, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “At flydubai, we are committed to opening up underserved destinations and creating free flows of trade and tourism, and we are pleased to add Basel to our network in Europe. EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg serves Switzerland, France and Germany, making it an important hub for travel, trade and tourism in the tri-border region that will benefit our customers from the UAE and beyond.”

“We also look forward to welcoming more travellers from Europe to Dubai and beyond on the flydubai network. Through Dubai’s aviation hub, passengers travelling from Basel can enjoy convenient connections to holiday destinations including Kenya, the Maldives, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand,” Efendi added.