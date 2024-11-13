DUBAI - flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced its debut at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, which commenced today and will run until 15th November at the Sakhir Airbase in Manama.

Commenting on flydubai's participation in the Airshow, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "The Bahrain International Airshow is an important event that highlights the advancements and innovations within the aviation industry in the region. We are excited to be here for the first time underscoring our commitment to the Bahraini market which we have been proudly serving since 2009.

"This Airshow represents an opportunity for us to showcase our newly retrofitted cabin interior and reflects our commitment to passenger comfort, integrating cutting-edge technology and design to elevate the flying experience."

The retrofit programme was launched earlier in 2024. The carrier has retrofitted 15 Boeing 737-800 aircraft this year and will complete the retrofit on two more aircraft before the end of the year.

The programme will continue into 2025, and the airline will complete the retrofit on up to 20 aircraft in its fleet, providing its passengers with a consistent and enhanced experience across its fleet.

Bahrain is an important market for flydubai, and the carrier operated more than 2,800 flights between January and October of this year.

The carrier first started operating to the market in 2009 and has carried more than four million passengers between Dubai and Bahrain to date. The carrier currently operates 31 weekly flights between Dubai and Bahrain.