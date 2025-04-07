Riyadh: Matarat Holding Company announced that over 6.8 million passengers and Umrah performers passed through four Saudi airports during the peak Umrah season of 1446 AH, from the first of Ramadan until the seventh of Shawwal.



This included King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, and Taif International Airport.



The passenger traffic was distributed across international flights, with over 4.6 million passengers, including arrivals and departures, while the number of passengers on domestic flights reached 2.1 million.



Matarat Holding Company continues its efforts in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger movement by increasing field teams, supporting operational staff, and enhancing passenger services within the terminals.