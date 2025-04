BofA Global Research on Monday cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 index below the 6,000 mark, mirroring actions from other global research firms including UBS and RBC Capital Markets on risks from a deepening global trade war.

The brokerage reduced the benchmark index's target to 5,600 from 6,666, making it one of the lowest among Wall Street firms.

