RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser revealed that work is underway to restructure and develop the infrastructure and implement several projects in the aviation sector, including the King Salman International Airport project, in addition to upgrading the arrival lounges at various airports.



Speaking to Al-Ekhbariya after the ceremony of handing over Air Operator’s Certificate to Riyadh Air by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Al-Jasser said that rapid steps are being taken to begin construction work and complete the designs of the King Salman Airport project, as well as other airport projects in Jazan, Hail, Al-Jouf, Taif, and others.



The minister said that the transportation and logistics strategy, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, included restructuring of the aviation sector, transitioning from the sole national operator model to one based on two major national carriers. This ensures that King Salman Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport are connected to all countries around the world, as well as to all airports within the Kingdom.



Al-Jasser pointed out that the aviation sector strategy, which is part of the national strategy for transportation and logistics, represents a comprehensive plan that includes the two main airlines - Riyadh Air and Saudi Arabian Airlines, in addition to other airline companies such as Flyadeal, Flynas, and others. He emphasized that the strategy has contributed to increasing the number of destinations connected to the Kingdom's airports from 100 to 172.



He pointed to a clear development in legislation, which has contributed to the current renaissance in the Kingdom's aviation sector and attracted investment, in addition to the ongoing development of passenger rights and the improvement of services provided to them

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).