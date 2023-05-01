FlyDubai will operate direct flights to Cagliari, Sardinia’s regional capital, on three days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from June 22 with return fares starting from AED2,600 ($708).

Coupled with this, UAE citizens can stay in Italy for up to 90 days visa-free. With the goal of building tiers between the two countries, Sardinia offers a raft of outdoor activities, cultural experiences and gastronomic tours which showcase the ‘hidden gems’ that the island has to offer.

Sardinia is taking part in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) running at Dubai World Trade Center from May 1 to 4. The territory, nine local operators and Sardinian institutions - represented by Giovanni Chessa, Councillor for Tourism, Handicrafts, and Trade of the Sardinian Region - will welcome the visitors to their 200-sq-m stand (EU 1880), which, through its settings, will story tell the destination's culture, traditions and essence.

Italy has long been a popular destination for UAE tourists looking to escape the desert temperatures in the Summer. Currently 2.47 million tourists visit the country every year, with Sardinia taking centre stage through proposals, attractions, and areas of outstanding natural beauty. From rafting to trekking, from boat excursions to kayaking, and from cycling tours to climbing; the island offers the most exciting outdoor activities in the wildest settings of the western Mediterranean. It is this as well as the country’s enviable location in the central Mediterranean, that makes Sardinia a most sought-after holiday destination.

Eco-tourism approach

With COP28 coming to the UAE later this year, Sardinia is investing heavily in sustainable development to highlight its ‘eco-tourism’ approach. Its unspoiled nature, extraordinary biodiversity, large natural parks, and marine protected areas have positioned it as one of the richest ecosystems in the Mediterranean.

This has been proven by the initiatives supporting conscious tourism and the many awards, such as the Cinque Vele, awarded by the Blue Guide in 2022 to six local tourist resorts, confirming Sardinia's supremacy in this field. The destination increasingly proposes experiences that influence tourists in a positive way, involving them in respecting the island and all that is part of it, constantly striving to limit the impact of humans.

Authentic charm

Whilst Sardinia is famed for its beautiful 2,000 km of coastline, stunning beaches, and heavenly spots for surfers, sailors and divers, the destination also has a rich history for tourists to discover. There are countless archaeological treasures, including the mythical nuraghi - dating back more than 3,000 years and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site - that bears witness to the various chapters of Sardinia's interesting history.

Gastronomical delights

Moreover, Sardinia is also a paradise for good food. For those in search of a gastronomic tour, the destination is famous for its high quality raw materials such as its excellent cheeses like pecorino and smoked ricotta. The secrets of the artisan are told by skilled hands, leading through ancient traditions born in the centre of the Mediterranean.

Sardegna Turismo

Official tourist board of the island of Sardinia, the Land of the Nuraghi, an ancient land steeped in the myths and legends of its thousand years of history. 1150 miles of clear sea water in all shades of blue and green surround Sardinia. Enjoy the magical experience of a swim in this breath taking seascape, dive down to admire the seabed or simply relax on Sardinian white sandy beaches, among the best spots in the world. Pleasant weather conditions throughout the whole year with more than 300 sunny days give you the chance to get a healthy suntan anytime.

The Sardinia exhibition at ATM is divided into several thematic areas: in addition to the reception area, with a desk overlooking the main passageway, the Island will welcome visitors, tourism operators, and the media in the central lounge, where meetings and discussions will be held.

Underlining the great culture of Sardinian hospitality will be the 'Recharged in Sardinia' area, a place to take a break from the hectic pace of the trade fair. References to the nature of the island are not lacking, represented by an olive tree and a wall 20m wide and 4m high, which, through specially designed images, will take visitors to the green heart and the magnificent natural elements typically offered by the island.

