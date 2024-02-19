Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is growing its seasonal summer offering with the addition of flights to Sochi in Russia. Flights to Sochi International Airport (AER) will operate between 16th June and 1st September with a three-times weekly service from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to expand our seasonal summer offering with the resumption of flights to Sochi. Over the last few years, we have seen consistent demand on our popular seasonal routes such as Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini and with the start of flights to Sochi. We look forward to offering our passengers more attractive holiday destinations to explore between June and September.”