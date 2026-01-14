flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, scored an unprecedented 12 months of consistent operational punctuality topping the 2025 On-Time Performance (OTP) charts among low-cost carriers in the Middle East and North Africa.

In full year data recorded by Cirium – the globally renowned independent aviation analytics company – flyadeal’s OTP averaged 86.54 per cent for arriving flights and 89.79 per cent for departures.

Furthermore, the airline secured a near 100 per cent flight completion rate (99.84 per cent) – meaning the number of cancellations were minimal.

The figures are based on 69,971 scheduled flights operated by flyadeal between January and December 2025. OTP measures flight punctuality within 15 minutes of scheduled departures and arrivals.

During 2025, flyadeal also earned another record-breaking first, being acknowledged as the world’s most punctual airline – whether low-cost or full-service – in June, one of the carrier’s busiest months flying Hajj pilgrims to the Kingdom.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is an outstanding achievement that demonstrates great consistency and operational efficiency of the highest standards every month throughout 2025. As flyadeal continued to induct new aircraft into the fleet, launch new routes and handle complexity around Hajj and Umrah movements, we remained focused on delivering punctuality.

“We pride ourselves on running an optimum and effective flying schedule that is safe and reliable, reflected by the hard work that Team flyadeal across the business puts into our operations 24/7. Deserved credit also goes to flyadeal’s wide-ranging ecosystem, including airport partners, core to building, maintaining and preserving schedule integrity in good and challenging times.”

Greenway acknowledged as “astounding” the performance of flyadeal’s sister airline Saudia, which Cirium ranked Number 2 in punctuality among full-service global airlines for the second consecutive year.

He also applauded Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport for securing second place globally in Cirium’s large airports category – significant as the majority of flyadeal’s services are to and from the Kingdom’s main airport.

Abdulaziz Bahri, flyadeal Chief Operating Officer, explained: “There’s nothing more frustrating than passengers experiencing flight delays. flyadeal makes it a priority to ensure passengers enjoy the full travel experience flying to their final destination safely and on time.

“Having recently opened a much bigger new Operations Control Centre at our Jeddah headquarters, ongoing investment in technology and resources caters for growth and improvement in both management and processes to monitor, coordinate, plan flight routings round-the-clock and handle disruptions, which combined helps drive operational punctuality.”

With up to 250 scheduled flights daily and crossing the 10 million passenger mark for the first time in a calendar year, flyadeal has rapidly become the Middle East’s fastest growing airline.

Eyad Jamalallail, flyadeal Director of Ground Operations, added: “Running an airline requires a lot of coordination. Special mention must be given to the men and women on the ground at over 30 airports across flyadeal’s domestic and international network who have shown tremendous dedication to sustain smooth operations with minimum delays.

“From check-in agents and customer service representatives to departure gate staff and baggage handlers, they all play an important role for what truly is a combined team effort.”

flyadeal currently operates 44 Airbus A320 aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah to over 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia.

Almost 60 per cent of the fleet is based at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh; 11 aircraft are positioned at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah; five at Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport; and two in Madinah.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

