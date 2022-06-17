Riyadh: Flyadeal, today at the Queen Alia International Airport, launched its new international stop in Amman, Jordan, and officially added it to its flight network.



The new route connecting the two kingdoms will operate 14 flights per week: seven flights from and to Riyadh and seven between Jeddah and Amman.



Deputy CEO of Flyadeal for Commercial Affairs and Customer Services Ahmed Al-Ibrahim said that this step is part of the strategy that the company is implementing for the next five years through working on increasing destinations to 50 local and international airports, in addition to looking for new promising markets that match the air fleet of Flyadeal.



He noted that the decision to start international flights to Amman is in response to passengers’ increasing demand on economy flights locally and internationally.