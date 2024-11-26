Saudi Arabia - Eurowings, the value airline of Lufthansa Group, added new routes in its 2024/25 winter flight schedule to expand connectivity between the Middle East and Northern Africa from German cities.

The airline plans to double its flights to Dubai, introducing daily flights from Berlin to Dubai and up to four weekly flights from Stuttgart, according to a press release.

Additionally, Cologne-Bonn will be added as a new departure point to Dubai, with three flights per week.

Eurowings is also launching new routes to Saudi Arabia, as it will operate three weekly flights from both Berlin and Cologne-Bonn to Jeddah.

Moreover, the airline began servicing Cairo, the capital of Egypt, with two weekly flights from Düsseldorf.

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, commented: "The extension of our flight services to Dubai, along with the introduction of routes to Jeddah and Cairo, reflects our commitment to expanding in the region while providing our passengers with more travel options and enhanced connectivity.”

“These new routes not only cater to the growing demand for travel to these regions but also complement our mission to connect Europe with major cultural and economic centres across the globe,” Bischof added.

